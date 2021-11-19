PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws: Here are the reactions from opposition parties

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 19: The opposition parties have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws while slamming the government for taking such a long time to withdraw the laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it as a "great news". He tweeted, "What great news was received today on the day of light. All three laws were repealed. More than 700 farmers were martyred. His martyrdom will be immortal. The coming generations will remember how the farmers of this country put their lives on the line to save agriculture and farmers. I salute the farmers of my country. [sic]"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been demanding the Centre to repeal the three agri laws, called it a "victory against injustice." He tweeted, "The country's Annadata bowed his head of arrogance with Satyagraha. Congratulations on this victory against injustice! Jai Hind, Jai Hind's farmer! [sic]"

According to senior Congress leader Chidambaram, the government was forced to take the decision in view of forthcoming assembly elections. He said, "What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! PM's announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections! Anyway, it is a great victory for the farmers and for the Congress party which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws. [sic]"

My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY!



My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.#FarmLaws — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2021

However, Captain Amarinder Singh, who quit Congress recently, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over repealing the laws. He said, "Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah. [sic]"

It's farmers' victory, who have been protesting against farm laws for so many days; over 700 died. Seems like Centre is guilty... But who'll take responsiblity for the hardships that farmers had to go through? We will raise these issues in Parliament: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/XKBm8uShk8 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

I welcome PM @narendramodi’s decision to repeal the 03 #FarmLaws. My salute to all the farmers who put up democratic resistance against the laws. Debate and discussion is key in a parliamentary set up. Here is the speech I had made against the farm laws in the RS in Sept 2020. pic.twitter.com/7z4FDkvbiY — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) November 19, 2021