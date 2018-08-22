New Delhi, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday handed over urns carrying the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes to presidents of all states and union territories.

BJP president Amit Shah handed over 36 urns with Vajpayee's ashes to party leaders at a function held at the party's old office at 11 Ashoka Road in New Delhi. Vajpayee's foster daughter Namita Bhattacharya, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj along with other party leaders and workers were present during the occasion.

The BJP had earlier decided to immerse Vajpayee's ashes in 18 rivers across Uttar Pradesh. However, the ruling party later said that the late statesman's ashes will be sent to every state to be immersed in 100 rivers across the country.

The BJP has decided to take out 'asthi kalash yatras' in all districts and immerse the ashes in rivers across the country.

The yatra was being organised as party workers and people in the country wanted to pay tribute to the late prime minister, who died last week after prolonged illness at the age of 93, party leaders said.

Processions will start from state capitals and will pass through all blocks, they said.