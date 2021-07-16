PM Modi all set to inaugurate major railway projects virtually in Gujarat today

Into the deep: Ahmedabad’s Science City gets a boost! Nature Park, Aquatic, Robotic Galleries and more!

New Delhi, July 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday virtually inaugurate a host of railway projects in Gujarat. These projects include the newly-redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital railway station, the newly-electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section, and gauge converted cum electrified Mahesana-Varetha line.

According to reports, PM Modi will also flag off two new trains -- Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Express and Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi had said, "At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 16th July, a range of interesting development works will be inaugurated in Gujarat. These works cover the environment, nature, railways and science."

The Gandhinagar railway station is now set to house world-class amenities at par with modern airports, the government said in a press release. It is now a disabled-friendly station that comes with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, and dedicated parking space.

The station's state-of-the-art external facade will have daily theme based lighting and a total of 32 themes. The station will also house a five-star hotel which will be run by a private entity, and the entire building has been constructed to house green building features. The upgradation has been done at a cost of ₹71 crore.

The Mahesana-Varetha Gauge conversion of 55km also includes ten stations with four newly developed station buildings viz. Visnagar, Vadnagar, Kheralu and Varetha. This was done at a cost of Rs 293 crore along with the electrification work at a cost of Rs 74 crore.

