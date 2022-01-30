Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi says India successfully fought fresh Covid-19 surge

New Delhi, Jan 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today in this year's first episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The 85th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, was aired at 11.30am on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.
Newest FirstOldest First
12:37 PM, 30 Jan
The faith of our people in our nation's vaccine is a great source of strength. Now, the number of COVID infections is declining. This is a very positive sign: PM Narendra Modi
12:37 PM, 30 Jan
India is very successfully fighting the fresh wave of Corona. It is a matter of pride that so far almost 4.5 crore children have taken COVID vaccine: PM Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat'
12:36 PM, 30 Jan
This stadium is being built at a height of more than 10,000 feet and its construction is going to be completed soon. This will be the largest open stadium in Ladakh where 30,000 spectators can sit together: PM
12:36 PM, 30 Jan
Ladakh will soon be blessed with an impressive Open Synthetic Track and Astro Turf Football Stadium: PM
12:36 PM, 30 Jan
We should not forget the 'Swachhta Abhiyan' ; we should accelerate the campaign against single use plastic; #VocalForLocal mantra is our responsibility, we have to work wholeheartedly for #AtmaNirbharBharat campaign: PM
12:07 PM, 30 Jan
Our culture is a priceless heritage not only for us,but for the whole world. People all over the world want to know it, want to understand it & want to live it.We should also try to make our cultural heritage a part of our life with full responsibility: PM
12:07 PM, 30 Jan
Today I will tell you about the Indian culture making its mark in Argentina. Our culture is very much liked in Argentina. In 2018, during my visit to Argentina, I participated in a yoga program – 'Yoga for Peace': PM
12:06 PM, 30 Jan
the diverse colours and spiritual strength of Indian culture have always attracted people from all over the world. If I tell you that Indian culture is very popular in America, Canada, Dubai, Singapore, Western Europe and Japan: PM
At Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi lauds Manipur youth's record of doing 109 push ups in one minute.
12:05 PM, 30 Jan
People duly performed her last rites, bid farewell to her with full respect. The love of Indians for nature and animals has been highly appreciated world over: PM Modi
12:05 PM, 30 Jan
Love for nature & compassion for every living being is our culture & our nature also. A glimpse of our culture was seen when a Tigress in Pench Tiger Reserve of MP bid adieu to the world. People used to call this tigress Collar Wali Tigress: PM Modi
12:04 PM, 30 Jan
More than one crore children have sent me their Mann Ki Baat via postcard. These postcards have come from many parts of the country & even from abroad. These postcards give a glimpse of broad and comprehensive outlook of our new generation for our country's future: PM Modi
12:04 PM, 30 Jan
Family of Tayammal Ji of Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur has been making a living selling tender coconut water. Despite financial strains, she left no stone unturned to educate her children. She even donated Rs 1 lakh for a school. To do this, you need a very big heart: PM Modi
12:03 PM, 30 Jan
You all know that the one horned rhinoceros has always been a part of Assamese culture. This song of Bharat Ratna #BhupenHazarika ji will resonate in every ear: PM
12:02 PM, 30 Jan
To tackle this challenge, a huge campaign against the poaching of rhinoceros was launched in the last seven years with the special efforts of the Assam government: PM
12:02 PM, 30 Jan
The rhinoceros, which has such great glory in the culture of Assam, also had to face difficulties. In 2013, 37 and in 2014, 32 rhinos were killed by poachers: PM
12:02 PM, 30 Jan
when there is a sincere effort, work is done with a noble intention, results also follow. A great example of this has emerged from Assam: PM
12:01 PM, 30 Jan
We make a relationship of love with every conscious being. We also got to see a similar sight this time in the Republic Day parade as well. In this parade, the charger mount of the President's Bodyguard, Virat took part in his last parade: PM
12:01 PM, 30 Jan
My dear countrymen, love for nature & compassion for every living being, this is our culture as well as innate nature. A glimpse of these Sanskaras of ours was seen recently when a tigress left world in Pench Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh: PM
12:01 PM, 30 Jan
In our country there are many people belonging to different fields, who are fulfilling their responsibility towards the society by helping others
12:01 PM, 30 Jan
I have also come to know about a similar donation by an alumnus of IIT BHU. Jai Chaudhary, alumnus of BHU, donated one million dollars i.e. about seven and a half crores to IIT BHU Foundation : PM
12:00 PM, 30 Jan
India has been the sacred land of education and knowledge. We have not confined education to bookish knowledge, but have seen it as a holistic experience of life. The great personalities of our country have also had a deep relationship with education
11:59 AM, 30 Jan
Awareness about education is visible at every level in the society. The example of Taimmal ji living in Udumalpet block of Trippur district of Tamil Nadu is very inspiring: PM
11:51 AM, 30 Jan
My dear countrymen, India has been the sacred land of education and knowledge. We have not confined education to bookish knowledge, but have seen it as a holistic experience of life. The great personalities of our country have also had a deep relationship with education
11:51 AM, 30 Jan
I have shortlisted some postcards for the listeners of Mann Ki Baat which I want to share with you.
11:50 AM, 30 Jan
Certainly Bhika ji Cama was one of the most courageous women of the freedom movement. In 1907, she hoisted the Tricolor in Germany. The person who supported her in designing this Tricolor was Shri Shyamji Krishna Varma
11:50 AM, 30 Jan
I have also received Laurencio Pereira's postcard from Goa. She is a student of class 12th. The subject of her letter is also - Unsung Heroes of Freedom. She has written that Bhika ji Cama was one of the bravest women involved in the Indian freedom struggle
11:49 AM, 30 Jan
Padma Awards have also just been announced in the country. There are many names among the recipients of Padma awards, about whom very few people know. These are unsung heroes of our country, who have done extraordinary deeds in ordinary circumstances: PM
11:49 AM, 30 Jan
In the midst of these events of
Amrit Mahotsav, many important national awards were also given away in the country. One of them is the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Baal Puraskaar: PM
11:49 AM, 30 Jan
In Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country is re-establishing its national symbols through these efforts. We saw that 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the Jyoti lit at the 'National War Memorial' in the vicinity, were merged: PM
@narendramodi
READ MORE
11:45 AM, 30 Jan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation in year's first episode of Mann Ki Baat.
11:45 AM, 30 Jan
At Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to visit National War Memorial.
11:46 AM, 30 Jan
Prime Minsister Narendra Modi read out a postcard sent to him from an Assam girl Ridhima, studying in class 7, who said she dreams of India becoming the cleanest nation on its 100th year of independence.
11:48 AM, 30 Jan
PM Narendra Modi said he received as many as 75 postcards from Croatia on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ for 75th year of independence.
11:48 AM, 30 Jan
Today we are coming together through yet another episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. This is the first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2022
11:49 AM, 30 Jan
In Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country is re-establishing its national symbols through these efforts. We saw that 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the Jyoti lit at the 'National War Memorial' in the vicinity, were merged: PM
@narendramodi
11:49 AM, 30 Jan
In the midst of these events of
Amrit Mahotsav, many important national awards were also given away in the country. One of them is the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Baal Puraskaar: PM
11:49 AM, 30 Jan
Padma Awards have also just been announced in the country. There are many names among the recipients of Padma awards, about whom very few people know. These are unsung heroes of our country, who have done extraordinary deeds in ordinary circumstances: PM
11:50 AM, 30 Jan
I have also received Laurencio Pereira's postcard from Goa. She is a student of class 12th. The subject of her letter is also - Unsung Heroes of Freedom. She has written that Bhika ji Cama was one of the bravest women involved in the Indian freedom struggle
11:50 AM, 30 Jan
Certainly Bhika ji Cama was one of the most courageous women of the freedom movement. In 1907, she hoisted the Tricolor in Germany. The person who supported her in designing this Tricolor was Shri Shyamji Krishna Varma
11:51 AM, 30 Jan
I have shortlisted some postcards for the listeners of Mann Ki Baat which I want to share with you.
11:51 AM, 30 Jan
My dear countrymen, India has been the sacred land of education and knowledge. We have not confined education to bookish knowledge, but have seen it as a holistic experience of life. The great personalities of our country have also had a deep relationship with education
11:59 AM, 30 Jan
Awareness about education is visible at every level in the society. The example of Taimmal ji living in Udumalpet block of Trippur district of Tamil Nadu is very inspiring: PM
12:00 PM, 30 Jan
India has been the sacred land of education and knowledge. We have not confined education to bookish knowledge, but have seen it as a holistic experience of life. The great personalities of our country have also had a deep relationship with education
12:01 PM, 30 Jan
I have also come to know about a similar donation by an alumnus of IIT BHU. Jai Chaudhary, alumnus of BHU, donated one million dollars i.e. about seven and a half crores to IIT BHU Foundation : PM
12:01 PM, 30 Jan
In our country there are many people belonging to different fields, who are fulfilling their responsibility towards the society by helping others
12:01 PM, 30 Jan
My dear countrymen, love for nature & compassion for every living being, this is our culture as well as innate nature. A glimpse of these Sanskaras of ours was seen recently when a tigress left world in Pench Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh: PM
12:01 PM, 30 Jan
We make a relationship of love with every conscious being. We also got to see a similar sight this time in the Republic Day parade as well. In this parade, the charger mount of the President's Bodyguard, Virat took part in his last parade: PM
12:02 PM, 30 Jan
when there is a sincere effort, work is done with a noble intention, results also follow. A great example of this has emerged from Assam: PM
12:02 PM, 30 Jan
The rhinoceros, which has such great glory in the culture of Assam, also had to face difficulties. In 2013, 37 and in 2014, 32 rhinos were killed by poachers: PM
12:02 PM, 30 Jan
To tackle this challenge, a huge campaign against the poaching of rhinoceros was launched in the last seven years with the special efforts of the Assam government: PM
12:03 PM, 30 Jan
You all know that the one horned rhinoceros has always been a part of Assamese culture. This song of Bharat Ratna #BhupenHazarika ji will resonate in every ear: PM
12:04 PM, 30 Jan
Family of Tayammal Ji of Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur has been making a living selling tender coconut water. Despite financial strains, she left no stone unturned to educate her children. She even donated Rs 1 lakh for a school. To do this, you need a very big heart: PM Modi
12:04 PM, 30 Jan
More than one crore children have sent me their Mann Ki Baat via postcard. These postcards have come from many parts of the country & even from abroad. These postcards give a glimpse of broad and comprehensive outlook of our new generation for our country's future: PM Modi
12:05 PM, 30 Jan
Love for nature & compassion for every living being is our culture & our nature also. A glimpse of our culture was seen when a Tigress in Pench Tiger Reserve of MP bid adieu to the world. People used to call this tigress Collar Wali Tigress: PM Modi
12:05 PM, 30 Jan
People duly performed her last rites, bid farewell to her with full respect. The love of Indians for nature and animals has been highly appreciated world over: PM Modi
At Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi lauds Manipur youth's record of doing 109 push ups in one minute.
12:06 PM, 30 Jan
the diverse colours and spiritual strength of Indian culture have always attracted people from all over the world. If I tell you that Indian culture is very popular in America, Canada, Dubai, Singapore, Western Europe and Japan: PM
12:07 PM, 30 Jan
Today I will tell you about the Indian culture making its mark in Argentina. Our culture is very much liked in Argentina. In 2018, during my visit to Argentina, I participated in a yoga program – 'Yoga for Peace': PM
12:07 PM, 30 Jan
Our culture is a priceless heritage not only for us,but for the whole world. People all over the world want to know it, want to understand it & want to live it.We should also try to make our cultural heritage a part of our life with full responsibility: PM