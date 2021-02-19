Strong India-Australia partnership, key in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi

India a more confident nation, can be seen on our border: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that a strong India-Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-COVID world.

Addressing the India-Australia Circular Economy (I-ACE) Hackathon, 2021, PM Modi said "This hackathon saw innovative solutions from India and Australia. These innovations will inspire our countries in taking circular economy solutions. We must now also explore ways to scale and incubate these ideas."

"The concept of the circular economy can be a key step in solving many of our problems. Recycling, reusing, eliminating waste and improving resource efficiency must become part of our lifestyle," the prime miniter said.

"As humanity faces the challenges posed by Climate Change, the theme of this Hackathon is relevant to the whole world. Consumption-oriented economic models have put a great strain on our planet," he ssaid.

"We must never forget, that we are not the owners of all that Mother Earth has to offer, but merely its trustees for all the future generations to come," the prime minister stressed.

Key takeaways from PMModi's India-Australia Circular Economy (I-ACE) Hackathon, 2021

It is not enough to make our production processes more efficient and less polluting.

No matter how fast or slow one drives, if the direction is wrong, then one is bound to reach the wrong destination.

And so, we must set the right direction.

We must look at our consumption patterns, and how we can reduce their ecological impact.

This is where the concept of a Circular Economy comes in.

It can be a key step in solving many of our challenges.

Recycling and reusing things, eliminating waste, and improving resource efficiency must become part of our lifestyles.

This hackathon has seen innovative solutions from Indian and Australian students, startups and entrepreneurs.

These innovations show your commitment to the philosophy of circular economy.

I have no doubt that your innovations will inspire our two countries to take the lead in circular economy solutions.

And, for that, we must now also explore ways to scale-up and incubate these ideas.

The power of youth comes from openness to new ideas and innovations, and the ability to take risks.

The energy and enthusiasm of today's youthful participants is a symbol of the forward-looking partnership between India and Australia.

I have full confidence in the energy, creativity and out-of-box thinking of our youth.

They can offer sustainable, holistic solutions to not just our two countries but to the whole world.

The strong India-Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-COVID world.

And our youth, our young innovators, our startups, will be at the forefront of this partnership.