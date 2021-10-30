YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM meets Indologists, Sanskritists in Italy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and interacted with several Indologists and Sanskrit experts from Italian universities.

    PM meets Indologists, Sanskritists in Italy

    The Prime Minister noted their interest in Indian culture, literature and practice of yoga & ayurveda and lauded the role played by them in strengthening the ties between India and Italy.

    PM Modi meets Italian counterpart; holds extensive talks on diversifying bilateral tiesPM Modi meets Italian counterpart; holds extensive talks on diversifying bilateral ties

    He also met and interacted with the community members from various organisations including representatives of Sikh community and institutions involved in the commemoration of Indian soldiers who fought in Italy in World War I and World War II. The PM paid tributes to the valour shown by Indian soldiers in these wars.

    Later he met and interacted with the community members from various organisations including the representatives of Italian Congregation for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Prime Minister appreciated their contribution in several social activities including spreading the message of Bhagavad Gita in Italy.

    PM Modi also interacted with the community members from various organisations including the representatives of Italian Hindu Union-Sanatana Dharma Samgha. He lauded the role played by them in propagating Indian culture in Italy.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 8:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X