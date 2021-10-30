PM meets Indologists, Sanskritists in Italy
New Delhi, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and interacted with several Indologists and Sanskrit experts from Italian universities.
The Prime Minister noted their interest in Indian culture, literature and practice of yoga & ayurveda and lauded the role played by them in strengthening the ties between India and Italy.
PM Modi meets Italian counterpart; holds extensive talks on diversifying bilateral ties
He also met and interacted with the community members from various organisations including representatives of Sikh community and institutions involved in the commemoration of Indian soldiers who fought in Italy in World War I and World War II. The PM paid tributes to the valour shown by Indian soldiers in these wars.
Furthering the community connect.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 29, 2021
In Rome, PM @narendramodi interacted with members of the Indian community based in Italy and those who have a close association with India through spheres like academics, spirituality and more. pic.twitter.com/Lju4BakctL
Later he met and interacted with the community members from various organisations including the representatives of Italian Congregation for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Prime Minister appreciated their contribution in several social activities including spreading the message of Bhagavad Gita in Italy.
PM Modi also interacted with the community members from various organisations including the representatives of Italian Hindu Union-Sanatana Dharma Samgha. He lauded the role played by them in propagating Indian culture in Italy.