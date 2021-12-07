PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 10th installment: How to correct bank account, Aadhaar details

Did PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar get vaccinated in Bihar? 2 comp operators suspended for data fraud

New Delhi, Dec 07: The much-awaited 10th installment of PM Kisan Samman Yojana or PM Kisan benefits will be released in few days. This time, many beneficiaries of PM Kisan Yojana will get Rs. 4000 instead of Rs 2000.

If you think, you have provided incorrect Aadhaar number, you can correct it by visiting PM Farmer's website online.

Here's how to correct bank, Aadhaar details on PM Kisan website

Go to PM Kisan website pmkisan.gov.in.

You will see a link above 'Farmers Corner', click this link

Select for "New registration or Edit Aaadhar detail or check beneficiary status" as per your requirement.

Fill all the correct information as per your Aadhar Card and Captcha code in the respective fields. Click on "Search" button.

All the details that you have mentioned in the application such as farmer name, sub-district, Block name, village, Aadhaar no. etc. will appear.

To edit the details, click on "Edit" button.

On clicking edit option, the details which is required to be corrected will be indicated with a blank box (as shown in the picture below). Enter the detail in the space provided and click on "update" option.

Click on the submit button.

Now, click on save button and Take a print out.

Additionally, if the bank account details are wrong, you can correct it. However, for this you will have to contact your agriculture department office or Lekhpal. You can get it corrected by going there.