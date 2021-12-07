PM-Kisan 10th installment to roll out by next week: How to check your status and name in beneficiary list?

Red caps are like red alert for UP, PM Modi's jibe at Samajwadi Party in Gorakhpur rally

New Delhi, Dec 07: The much-awaited 10th installment of PM Kisan Samman Yojana will be released in few days. This time, many beneficiaries of PM Kisan Yojana will get Rs. 4000 instead of Rs 2000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon release the 10th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM Kisan benefits between December 15 to 25.

Under this scheme, many farmers will get Rs 4,000 instead of the allocated Rs 2,000 this time. The ninth and 10th installments will be coupled for some farmers, which is why they will get more money. This is because many farmers did not get money when the ninth installment of the PM Kisan scheme was released by the Centre earlier.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government is providing Rs 6,000 in three equal installments to 14 crore farmers annually. The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

An amount of over Rs 43,000 crore has been transferred to farmer beneficiaries so far under the PM-KISAN scheme, in financial year 2022 to help out farmer families, according to reports.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 10th installment: How to check the status

Go to the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' option in the 'Farmers Corner' section on the top right of the website.

Select the Aadhaar number, Bank account number or mobile number on the page that appears. With the help of these three numbers, you can also check if you have received the PK Kisan amount or not.

Fill in the details of the option that you have selected from these three numbers.

You will get all transactions when you click on this number.

You will also get information related to PM Kisan 10th installment.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 14:29 [IST]