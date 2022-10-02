Pledge to unite India like Mahatma Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 02: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and said on this occasion "we pledge to unite India" in the same manner the Father of the Nation had united the country against injustice.

    "Bapu taught us to walk on the path of truth and non-violence. He explained the meaning of love, compassion, harmony and humanity," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi. "

    Today on Gandhi Jayanti, we take a pledge that just as he united the country against injustice, we will unite our India," the former Congress chief said.

    He also shared a video montage of Mahatma Gandhi along with glimpses from the Congress' ongoing Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Bodo Yatra.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 10:23 [IST]
    X