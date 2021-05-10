YouTube
    Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal granted interim bail to perform last rites of father

    New Delhi, May 10: The Delhi High Court Monday granted bail to JNU student Natasha Narwal, arrested last year in May in connection with the communal riots in north-east Delhi to perform the last rites of her father who succumbed to COVID-19.

    A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and A J Bhambhani granted interim bail to Narwal, a Pinjra Tod activist, for three weeks subject to her furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

    The court granted the relief as her brother is also infected with COVID-19 and the state did not oppose the plea moved by her through advocate Adit S Pujari.

    Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) was founded in 2015 to make hostels and paying guest accommodations less restrictive for women students.

    X