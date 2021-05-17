Kerala elections: Date of swearing-in of new govt to be fixed after LDF meeting, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government to be sworn-in on May 20

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the deadly cyclone Tauktae hitting several states in India, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM)'s acting state secretary and Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A Vijayaraghavan said that the Kerala government will have a 21-member cabinet.

According to reports, the swearing-in ceremony will be conducted on May 20 with a limited number of people in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Sputnik V vaccine: Dr Reddy's, Apollo Hospitals announce Covid vaccination programme

Speaking to reporters after the LDF meet to decide on cabinet berths, Vijayaraghavan said that CPI(M) would have 12 ministerial berths while four have been given to CPI and one each for Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (S) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"The remaining two ministerial posts will be shared between other allies on an alternate basis, the first two and half years with Janadhipatya Kerala Congress and Indian National League after which Kerala Congress (B) and Congress (S) takes possession of the chair respectively. CPM will hold speaker post, CPI will be given deputy speaker post and chief whip post to Kerala Congress (M)," he added.

Bleeding, clotting cases after covid vaccination in India minuscule: Govt panel

He also said that the LDF has entrusted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to decide the portfolios of the ministers.

"Left Democratic Front will meet and decide the Parliamentary committee head tomorrow and after it will meet the Governor," he added.

The Communist Party of India (M)-led LDF retained power in Kerala by winning 99 seats against 41 seats of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the assembly polls. BJP could not win any seat.