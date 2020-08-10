YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pilot committed to party, 3-member panel to address issues raised by him: Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Congress on Monday said that Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan, bringing to an end the month-long political crisis in the state.

    Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot
    Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot

    "Sachin Pilot has met with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," said AICC Secretary KC Venugopal.

    "Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three member committee to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," it added.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan sachin pilot

    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 20:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue