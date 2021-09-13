Afghan territory must not be used for terrorism in any manner: India, Australia after 2+2 dialogue

PIA flight lands in Kabul, becomes first commercial airline to do so since Taliban takeover

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 13: A Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying passengers touched down at the Kabul Airport on Monday morning. This is the first international commercial flight to land in Kabul since the Taliban took over in August.

A PIA spokesperson said that the airline was keen to resume regular commercial services, but it was too soon to say how may flights would operate. The airport had been damaged during the evacuation of more than 120,00 people which began with the US withdrawing forces on August 30.

Last week, Qatar Airways operated several chartered flights out of Kabul. The flights mostly carried foreigners and Afghans who missed out on the evacuation. On the PIA flight, an AFP journalist said that there were hardly anyone on the plane. Around 10 people maybe the journalist also said.

Story first published: Monday, September 13, 2021, 13:50 [IST]