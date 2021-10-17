YouTube
    Photos, videos show extent of damage as heavy rains wreak havoc in Kerala

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17: The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala has risen to 15 as Heavy rains lashed the state, especially the south and central regions on Saturday, causing water-logging in several areas and leaving many rivers in spate.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 15:24 [IST]
