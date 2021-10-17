Kerala rains: At least 21 dead, dozens missing after floods, landslides; IAF, NDRF deployed in rescue work

Photos, videos show extent of damage as heavy rains wreak havoc in Kerala

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17: The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala has risen to 15 as Heavy rains lashed the state, especially the south and central regions on Saturday, causing water-logging in several areas and leaving many rivers in spate.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 15:24 [IST]