Photos, videos show extent of damage as heavy rains wreak havoc in Kerala
India
Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17: The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala has risen to 15 as Heavy rains lashed the state, especially the south and central regions on Saturday, causing water-logging in several areas and leaving many rivers in spate.
#KeralaRains— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 17, 2021
Helo ops from #INSGaruda, #Kochi Southern Naval Command, being conducted for providing relief material to landslide affected areas in Koottickal, Kottayam.@SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia @HQ_IDS_India @adgpi @IAF_MCC https://t.co/EDg5BbATqp pic.twitter.com/65HByJOBXq
Story first published: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 15:24 [IST]