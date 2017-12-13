Phone tapping case: Delhi HC disposes Mukul Roy’s plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday disposed of the petition of BJP leader Mukul Roy who had alleged that his phones were being tapped.

Earlier on November 20, the court had issued notices to the Centre and the West Bengal Government over the issue.

Roy, who left the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party for the BJP, has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court and said his phone conversations were being tapped by the West Bengal Government.

Roy resigned from TMC on September 25. Later, he was suspended from the party for six years for anti-party activities. He also resigned from Rajya Sabha membership on October 11, 2017, and joined the BJP on November 3. (ANI)

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)