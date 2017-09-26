Ph.D student questioned by NIA in Kashmir terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency questioned two more high-profile persons in connection with the Kashmir terror funding case. The head of a Srinagar based traders' body and a Ph.D student were questioned by officials of the NIA.

Yasin Khan of the Kashmir Traders and Marketing Federation and Aala Fazil, the Ph.D student were the ones to be questioned.

Up next for questioning in the Kashmir terror funding case is Syed Ali Shah Geelani. The Hurriyat hawk is the centre piece of the probe being conducted by the National Investigation Agency.

NIA sources say that Geelani was always on the radar, but before getting to the big-wig they wanted to set up a water tight case.

The Kashmir traders' body had called for a strike on Monday to protest Khan's summoning. Sources said they will be questioned about alleged funding to various groups which pelted security forces with stones.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Bar Association president Mian Qayoom is likely to be summoned again by the NIA, sources said.

