Petrol, diesel will soon be delivered home with a simple click: Dharmendra Pradhan

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday that the government will soon be starting home delivery of diesel and petrol, adding that consumers can place their order online.

Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress in the capital, Pradhan said the government could soon leverage the advancements in the telecom and IT sector to start home delivery of fuel. Customers could use e-commerce platforms for placing orders, the minister said.

Pradhan had earlier held meeting on promotion of cash less transactions using digital mode of payments at Srinagar after which the announcement came on Twitter.

They move come out with a three-pronged strategy - rapid expansion of digital payment infrastructure at fuel stations, awareness campaign and incentivising consumers.

In a series of tweets, Pradhan said that the revolution in the telecom sector has impacted how business is done in all sectors, and it has been for the benefit of consumers. He said the delivery option would cut queues at fuel stations and increase convenience. About 35 crore people go to fuel stations every day. Annually, Rs 2,500 crore worth of transactions take place at fuel stations.

Earlier, the Indian Oil Corporation had said they will launch the diesel home delivery within two months. Oil marketing companies have been waiting for clearances for their products from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

