Petrol, diesel prices increase in Delhi, Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 13: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 82.66 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 75.19 (increase by Rs 0.29) respectively on Saturday.

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 88.12 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 78.82 per litre (increase by Rs 0.31) respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday were revised upwards for the third-consecutive day, further negating the Centre's one-time excise duty reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both essential fuels.

Allaying concerns about the return of fuel subsidy regime, a top Finance Ministry official told PTI that the government asking oil PSUs to subsidise petrol and diesel prices by Re 1 per litre was a "one-time thing" and it does not intend to ask them to do it again.