India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Petrol, diesel price in metropolitan cities today

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 10: Petrol price is Rs 82.26 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.73 in Mumbai on Wednesday. Diesel costs Rs 74.35 per litre (increased by Rs 0.24 per litre) in Delhi and Rs 77.93 (increased by Rs 0.25 per litre) in Mumbai.

    Petrol, diesel price in metropolitan cities today
    Petrol, diesel price in metropolitan cities today

    In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 84.09 per litre and diesel Rs 75.96.
    In Chennai, Petrol and diesel  Rs 85.50 per litre and Rs 78.35 respectively. Petrol to costs Rs 82.91 per litre and diesel Rs 74.49 in Bengaluru.

    Despite the government cutting down petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.5, and 10 states also slashing prices by Rs 2.5 further, fuel continues to rise everyday.

    Petrol prices were revised daily in India with effect from June 15, 2017. This was a marked departure from the earlier practice of revising petrol prices every fortnight.

    Read more about:

    petrol diesel

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue