Personal loss not important, happy that BJP won: PK Dhumal

Despite the BJP coasting to a comfortable win in Himachal Pradesh, the party's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost to Congress candidate Rajinder Rana from Sujanpur assembly seat.

The BJP is leading in 44 seats while the Congress is leading in 21 seats in the 68-member Himachal Assembly.

Speaking to the media, Dhumal said that he was "not expecting to lose", but added BJP's win in the state was important.

"Personal loss is not of much importance.The gain that victory has brought to state BJP is important. Thankful to people of the state for voting for BJP. In politics, sometimes one wins, sometimes one loses. I was not expecting to lose, I will do an analysis," he said.

Dhumal was announced as the CM midway through the election campaign in Himachal. He was chosen over J P Nadda who was a strong contender until Dhumal's name was announced.

[Naming Dhumal as CM candidate is BJP's 'political compulsion': Congress]

Dhumal has served as the CM of the state twice and has been called the 'sadak walla mukhyamantri." The performance by Dhumal has given rise to speculation that if he indeed loses will still be the CM of the state. He has led the campaign for the BJP, but a loss may keep him out of contention for the top post in the state.There is already speculation galore that in case Dhumal loses the contest, the next CM of Himachal may well be Nadda.

OneIndia News