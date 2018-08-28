  • search

People want new prime minister after 2019: Akhilesh Yadav

Posted By: PTI
    Lucknow, Aug 28: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed the people want a new prime minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as he accused the BJP of "spreading lies and animosity".

    Akhilesh Yadav

    People in the country want change, the former chief minister told reporters at a Samajwadi Lohia Vahini programme here.

    "The youth have seen unemployment, the farmers have seen deceit, while traders are worried due to demonetisation and GST. The country wants a new prime minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Hence the effort by the youngsters would be to give a new prime minister, so that our country can become prosperous," Yadav said.

    He accused the BJP of diverting from the real issues and said it was a party that could "create delusions". "They have got degrees in spreading lies, hatching conspiracies and spreading animosity among people," Yadav alleged targeting the BJP.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    akhilesh yadav samajwadi party lok sabha polls

