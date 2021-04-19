'Peg se asar hoga': Delhi Aunty’s epic reaction outside liquor shop goes viral

Delhi govt files FIR against 4 airlines for not checking RT-PCR reports of passengers from Maharashtra

New Delhi, April 19: As thousands thronged liquor stores ahead of six-day lockdown in the national capital, a Delhi woman's video advocating for the consumption of liquor over medicine is going viral.

In the bizarre video, a woman standing outside a liquor store says that no vaccine can ever match up to alcohol because only alcohol is the real medicine.

The, who has come to purchase liquor, at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, went on to say"...Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga..."

She also suggested that instead of hospitals more 'theka' i.e. liquor stores should be opened.

#WATCH Delhi: A woman, who has come to purchase liquor, at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, says, "...Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga..." pic.twitter.com/iat5N9vdFZ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Waiting for his turn in one such queue in south Delhi, Ravinder Saxena said he wanted to stock up as he believed there are chances that the lockdown will be extended further.

"Liquor helps keep negative thinking out of your mind," he said, while waiting for his turn.

"There are many people at the shop, and I will try to buy at least six to eight bottles for myself," Saxena added.

A lot of people waiting in the queues said they bought liquor at almost double the rates last year and wanted to avoid a similar situation this time.

Long, serpentine queues were seen outside liquor shops in Delhi soon after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal''s announcement of a six-day lockdown on Monday, with tipplers braving the sun for hours and occasionally breaking into heated arguments.

Many lost patience as the mercury climbed and some even tried to jump queues, leading to minor disagreements and altercations at some places.