YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PC Chacko ‘likely to join Sharad Pawar's NCP’ ahead of Kerala elections

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 16: Former Congress leader PC Chacko, a former Lok Sabha MP from Thrissur district in Kerala, is likely to join the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

    PC Chacko ‘likely to join Sharad Pawars NCP’ ahead of Kerala elections

    Chacko has arrived at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence to reportedly ponder over the future course of action ahead of the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021.

    ''I'm meeting Sharad Pawar. Whatever crisis party is facing, it needs to be discussed. I'm also meeting Sitaram Yechury & GN Azad to discuss future course of action. I need to extend my support to LDF. I'll decide on joining after meeting Pawar sahab,''Chacko said.

    NCP chief and former Congress leader PC Chacko will hold a joint press conference later today in Delhi.

    Chacko was miffed over ticket distribution in Kerala which is going to polls on April 6.

    PC Chacko quits Congress ahead of Kerala election

    He had earlier alleged that the party's candidates for April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala was being determined in an undemocratic way by two groups --"A" group headed by Oommen Chandy and "I" group headed by Ramesh Chennithala.

    "I have been deliberating about this in my mind for many days. There is no Congress in Kerala. There is one Congress (I) and one Congress (A). It is a coordination committee of two parties. Groupism is the biggest bane of Congress party in Kerala," said Chacko.

    More KERALA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Kerala Assembly elections 2021 ncp politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X