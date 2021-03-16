'Metro Man' Sreedharan launches campaign in Kerala, says BJP fighting polls on development plank

PC Chacko ‘likely to join Sharad Pawar's NCP’ ahead of Kerala elections

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 16: Former Congress leader PC Chacko, a former Lok Sabha MP from Thrissur district in Kerala, is likely to join the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Chacko has arrived at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence to reportedly ponder over the future course of action ahead of the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021.

''I'm meeting Sharad Pawar. Whatever crisis party is facing, it needs to be discussed. I'm also meeting Sitaram Yechury & GN Azad to discuss future course of action. I need to extend my support to LDF. I'll decide on joining after meeting Pawar sahab,''Chacko said.

NCP chief and former Congress leader PC Chacko will hold a joint press conference later today in Delhi.

Chacko was miffed over ticket distribution in Kerala which is going to polls on April 6.

PC Chacko quits Congress ahead of Kerala election

He had earlier alleged that the party's candidates for April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala was being determined in an undemocratic way by two groups --"A" group headed by Oommen Chandy and "I" group headed by Ramesh Chennithala.

"I have been deliberating about this in my mind for many days. There is no Congress in Kerala. There is one Congress (I) and one Congress (A). It is a coordination committee of two parties. Groupism is the biggest bane of Congress party in Kerala," said Chacko.