Payal Tadvi suicide case: HC grants four-day custody of accused to CB for specific time each day

India

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, June 06: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted four-day custody of three senior doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of their junior colleague Dr Payal Tadvi, to the Mumbai Crime Banch. The HC has reportedly granted custody for a specific time period each day.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had on Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court seeking custody of three doctors - Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehere and Ankita Khandelwal - of B Y L Nair Hospital. They were arrested on May 28 and 29 for allegedly abetting the suicide.

Suicide over casteist remarks: NCW says its "deeply disturbed"

Payal Tadvi, 26, was found hanging in her hostel room. After Tadvi ended her life on May 22, her family alleged that the accused doctors taunted and hurled casteist abuses at her as she belonged to a scheduled tribe.

A special court had on last Friday remanded the three doctors to judicial custody till June 10. The trio had Monday filed bail pleas before the special court, which will hear them on June 10.

Mumbai police crime branch, on Tuesday, approached the Bombay High Court seeking fresh custody of the accused doctors.

The Crime Branch's HC petition said it did not get a chance to interrogate them as the case was handed over to them when the three accused were remanded in judicial custody.

In their bail applications, the three have claimed that they never made any remarks on Tadvi's caste and were in fact not even aware about her caste.

They further claimed that they had only pulled up Tadvi for doing a "poor job" in the hospital and had not harassed her as alleged by her family.

Payal Tadvi suicide case: Head of Gynaecology department suspended

Tadvi (26), a post-graduate student at Nair Hospital, hanged herself in her hostel room as she was fed up of being allegedly harassed by the three accused.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sought a probe into the alleged suicide and said it is "deeply disturbed" by the incident. The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to the hospital authorities demanding a reply about the action taken to implement the anti-ragging law. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had suspended the licences of four doctors - three senior medical students and a department head accused of abetting the incident.