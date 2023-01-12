'Pathaan' to face 'Gandhi Godse': Not just 'Ek Yudh' at box office

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika's 'Pathaan' has got a powerful opponent in Rajkumar Santhoshi's 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh'.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is all set for a big release worldwide on January 25. With controversies around the movie and large-scale promotions, the Hindi flick is expected to make a good collection on the first day.

However, the Khan's mega-budget flick will clash with 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh', a film without A-list actors in the cast. The only name that viewers might be familiar with is Rajkumar Santhoshi, the director of the film.

The trailer was dropped on Wednesday and it has met with stupendous response from the netizens. Many have hailed the director's courage to make a film on such a controversial topic.

In a World, Gandhi Survived the Attack

What if Gandhi ji had survived the assassination attempt? Yes, Santhoshi has created a scenario where Gandhi ji survived the assassination attempt and then confronts Godse. The trailer and the teaser have clearly shown that it is a clash of two ideologies.

Nathuram Godse is seen expressing his anguish at the massacre of Hindus by Muslims and Gandhiji failing to speak for the majority. Godse then feels that Gandhi has become bigger than the government and country and killing him is the only solution. However, he is shocked to hear that MK Gandhi had survived the assassination attempt and the conversation between the two begins.

The trailer of 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' is highly engrossing - start from the dialogues to the performance of the actors. AR Rahman's background score elevates the mood.

"Pathan trailer can only take view's... but this masterpiece take all your heart ❤️🔥🔥🔥 akhand bharat, [sic]" a user on YouTube commented about the trailer.

Another netizen felt that this flick will throw light at both the perspectives. "I am literally waiting for this kind of story behind the clash of 2 different ideologies. In India 2 types of people are there.....one kind of people support Gandhi ji and hate gadse and another type loves Gadse. But we need to understand one thing we should see the difference as ideological difference. This movie will show two sides properly i believe," he added.

Going by the trailer, the movie has the potential to strike gold at the box office even without big names in the cast and zero promotions. 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' is a worthy opponent at 'Pathaan', which might possibly disappear from theatre without a trace if it fails to impress the viewers with content. However, it won't be 'Ek Yudh' just at the box office as the success of this flick might makes viewers to expanding the horizons of thinking.

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 14:05 [IST]