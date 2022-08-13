India
    Passenger caught with monkey, snakes at Chennai Airport; arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 13: A passenger from Bangkok carrying live animals was intercepted at Chennai airport by customs officers, officials said in a statement.

    Passenger caught with monkey, snakes at Chennai Airport; arrested
    Photo credit: Chennai Customs

    They have recovered live animals, including a monkey and snakes inside his luggage. The incident occurred on August 12.

    Based on the intelligence inputs, the customs intercepted the male passenger who arrived in Chennai from Thailand. One DeBrazza Monkey, 15 King Snakes, five Ball Pythons and two Aldabra Tortoises were recovered, Chennai Customs said in a tweet.

    "Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were deported back to the country of origin through Thai airways in consultation with AQCS. Further investigation is on. #IndianCustomsAtWork @cbic_india," it added.

    A case has been lodged in connection with the incident under the Wildlife Protection Act. The accused was produced before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

    X