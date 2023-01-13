Parvez Alam arrested as smuggling of swords continues into Maharashtra

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: A man named Parvez Alam has been arrested by the Pawarwadi police in Maharashtra after he caught transporting arms between Ajmer and Malegaon.

Alam was in possession of 31 weapons, including 10 knives and 8 swords and the value of the weapons was Rs 17,400, news agency ANI reported.

Maharashtra | Pawarwadi Police has arrested a man namely Parvez Alam on a bus coming from Ajmer & seized a total of 31 weapons including 8 swords & 10 knives, in Malegaon. Value of seized weapons is Rs 17,400. Further investigation is underway: Aniket Bharti, ASP Malegaon (10.01) pic.twitter.com/MaAv7LttdG — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

He was travelling to Malegaon by bus when the police nabbed him. The police said that the weapons were valued at Rs 17,400.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aniket Bharti said that a probe has been initiated into the matter.

A report by Times Now said that in past few months, there have been several instances of arms and ammunition being recovered in from communally sensitive areas in Maharashtra such as Jalgaon, Nanded and Aurangabad.

In April last year, the Maharashtra police recovered 25 swords from an autorickshaw in Nanded. The police had tracked the weapons to Amritsar in Punjab, the police had said.

In April 2022, the Maharashtra police had recovered 90 swords and daggers in the Dhule district. The weapons were being transported from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan in a Scorpio, the police said. The police had arrested Mohammad Sharif, Sheikh Ilyas, Syed Nai and Kapil Dabhade. The revery was to the rune of Rs 7,13,600 along with the vehicle.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police had earlier recovered weapons from the godown of a private courier company in the DIghi area. The police recovered 92 swords, 2 daggers and 9 knives. The police said that the boxes were sent by one Umesh Sood, a resident of Amritsar to Anil Hoon a resident of Aurangabad.

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 14:10 [IST]