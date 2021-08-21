YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Parts of Delhi-NCR witness moderate to heavy rainfall; IMD predicts more rain to continue in NCR today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 21: Parts of Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas witnessed incessant overnight rainfall along with strong winds on Saturday morning that caused waterlogging in several parts of the city.

    Parts of Delhi-NCR witness moderate to heavy rainfall; IMD predicts more rain to continue in NCR today

    National weather forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain over Delhi and NCR for the next two hours.

    The Delhi Traffic Police too reported waterlogging at several parts of Delhi-NCR and informed that the Azad Market Underpass is closed due to waterlogging.

    Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri and Greater Noida are expected to receive rainfall till 9 am.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather india meteorological department

    Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 9:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X