Parts of Delhi-NCR witness moderate to heavy rainfall; IMD predicts more rain to continue in NCR today

New Delhi, Aug 21: Parts of Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas witnessed incessant overnight rainfall along with strong winds on Saturday morning that caused waterlogging in several parts of the city.

National weather forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain over Delhi and NCR for the next two hours.

21/08/2021: 09:00 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 21, 2021

The Delhi Traffic Police too reported waterlogging at several parts of Delhi-NCR and informed that the Azad Market Underpass is closed due to waterlogging.

#WATCH | Delhi: Vehicular movement at Mehrauli-Badarpur road affected due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/dywoohexNy — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri and Greater Noida are expected to receive rainfall till 9 am.

Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 9:35 [IST]