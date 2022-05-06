YouTube
    New Delhi, May 06: Delhiites on Friday woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature recorded one notch below normal at 24.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

    The weather office has forecast a partly clouded sky. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 39 degrees celsius.

    Partly cloudy sky likely in Delhi, no heatwave predicted for next 3 days

    Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 61 per cent, the weather office said. No heatwave conditions have been predicted for the next three days.

    However, the weather office has indicated a heatwave for the next week with the temperature likely to soar to 45 degrees Celsius.

    The Air Quality Index (AQI) around 9 am was 137, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor and 401 and 500 severe.

    Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 12:24 [IST]
