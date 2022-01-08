YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 08: Political parties will have to explain why a candidate with a criminal background is being fielded, the Election Commission of India has said. The Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra told reporters that the details of such candidates will be made available on the Know Your Candidate application.

    Parties have to explain why candidate with criminal background has been fielded: CEC

    He also said that candidates with criminal cases will have to mandatorily make public the details of their cases. This will be done on television and other forms of media, Chandra said. He said that political parties will have to explain why a candidate with a criminal background was chosen over a candidate without a criminal background.

    It is mandatory for political parties to upload on their website detailed information regarding individuals with pending criminal cases selected as poll candidates. They will also have to give a reason to select the candidate, the CEC said.

    The Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the elections for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

    punjab election 2022 uttarakhand election 2022 up election 2022 manipur election 2022 goa election 2022

    Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 16:25 [IST]
