Partial lunar eclipse 2021: Check India date, timings to watch the longest Chandra Grahan in 580 years

Is it a ‘Blood Moon' eclipse?

During November 19 partial lunar eclipse, the moon is likely to appear blood-red in colour because the only sunlight reaching the Moon passes through Earth's atmosphere.

"The more dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear," according to NASA.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date and Time

The partial eclipse will occur at 12.48 pm and end at 4.17 pm. The duration of the eclipse will be 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds, making it the longest in a century.

The maximum partial eclipse would occur at around 14:34pm, 97% of the Moon will be covered by the Earth's shadow.

Lunar eclipse of November 19: Where in India will it be visible?

In India, the lunar eclipse, the lunar eclipse will be visible from a few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The penumbral eclipse, which occurs when the sun, earth, and the moon are imperfectly aligned, will begin at 11.32 am and end at 5.33 pm.

The penumbral eclipse will be visible from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

A penumbral eclipse is not as spectacular and dramatic as the partial eclipse and sometimes does not even get noticed.

The last time a partial lunar eclipse of such length occurred was on February 18, 1440, and the next time a similar phenomenon can be witnessed will be on February 8, 2669.

When is the next lunar eclipse?

The next lunar eclipse will be on May 16, 2022, but it will not be visible from India.

The next lunar eclipse to be visible from India will be on November 8, 2022.