Parrikar 'responding positively' to treatment, likely to return in April: Goa BJP leader

Panaji, Mar 18: A Goa BJP leader said on Sunday that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is "responding positively" to the medical treatment in the US and is expected to return to India in the second week of April.

Parrikar had left from Goa for Mumbai in the first week of March. He later went to USA for further treatment of a pancreatic ailment.

"Parrikar is responding positively to the treatment in the US. His all parameters are normal and he would be taking treatment for another fortnight there before coming back to India in the second week of April," the BJP Goa unit leader said.

However, he said, there is no clarity on whether the chief minister would continue with his check-up at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after his return or he would come to Goa. Parrikar was initially admitted to the Lilavati Hospital after being diagnosed with mild pancreatitis last month. He was discharged after a few days and returned to Goa to present the budget on February 21.

After spending a couple of days at home, he was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here. Later, he again went to the Lilavati Hospital on March 5 and from there he was taken to the US.

Before leaving Goa, Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence. The committee comprises Sudin Dhavalikar (of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), Francis D'Souza (of the BJP) and Vijai Sardesai (of the Goa Forward Party).

The MGP and the Goa Forward Party are allies of the ruling BJP in the coastal state. The Goa BJP had yesterday said that there was no question of a change in leadership in the state due to the illness of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Union AYUSH minister and North Goa Member of Parliament Shripad Naik had ruled out the possibility of a leadership change in Goa.

PTI

