Parliamentary Standing Committee recommends compulsory military service for those seeking govt jobs

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has been asked to prepare a proposal for making five years of compulsory military service for anyone who wants a subsequent employment with the state or the central government. According to reports, Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended for the new rules in this regard.

Keeping in view shortage of officers and men defence forces, the parliamentary panel had recommended to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to come up with a new proposal.

However, the panel was unhappy with the lukewarm response of the Ministry of Defense. Later, the task was transferred to DoPT. The panel wants that the MoD to inform them about the outcome of such discussion.

The Indian Army alone is short of over 7,000 officers and over 20,000 men. the Indian Air Force has a shortage of nearly 150 officers and over 15,000 men, likewise, the Indian Navy faces a shortage of 150 officers and nearly 15,000 men. The panel believes that five years of compulsory military service for those seeking government job will also make up for the shortage of personnel in the armed forces.

With this move, the Central and State Government Services will also get enriched by the disciplined officers/ Personnel Below Officer Rank (PBOR). Since the shortage of officers is directly related to national security, the Parliamentary committee desires that the issue should be given top priority.

(With agency inputs)

