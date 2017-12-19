Parliament Winter Session: Rajya Sabha begins discussion on amendment to Companies Act

A day after the BJP's win in the Gujarat and Himachal and Gujarat assembly elections, both the Houses of Parliament reconvened for the Winter Session. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday as Congress leaders protested in both the Houses.

The Repealing and Amending (Second) Bill, 2017 is being moved by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for introduction. This Bill seeks to repeal 131 Acts. Among the Acts being repealed, 30 are pre-Independence laws. This Bill also includes nine Ordinances promulgated before Independence.

Discussion begins on the Repealing and Amending (Second) Bill, 2017.

Both the houses have been adjourned till 2:00 pm after completion of Zero Hour and Question Hour.

"We are in favour of bringing petroleum products under GST. We would await consensus of the states and hope states agree to the consensus sooner or later," said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said in Rajya Sabha, "Now that BJP is in power in 19 states and at the Centre what prevents them from bringing petroleum products under GST?"

Congress protests over PM Modi's remarks against Manmohan Singh

On day three of the parliament, the Opposition demanded an apology from the prime minister for claiming that Manmohan Singh attended a "secret meeting" with high-level Pakistan officials at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house.

The leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Gulam Nabi Azad raised the issue of PM Modi targetting former prime minister Narendra Modi hinting at colluding with Pakistan. Azad demanded PM Modi come to the house and clear it.

Will certainly invite all my colleagues, including leader of the opposition and try and discuss, find a solution to the issue: Arun Jaitley,Union Minister amid Congress uproar in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/7TKjrZNYEv — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2017

Replying to the uproar created by Congress in the Upper Huse of the Parliament, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "Will certainly invite all my colleagues, including the leader of the opposition and try and discuss, find a solution to the issue."

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress leaders opposed the Centre's plan to set up 12 special courts to try pending criminal cases against MPs and MLAs.

Congress MP Anand Sharma said, "The government should ensure allocation of adequate funds for setting up enough number of courts so that people do not remain in prison for long periods and the trial is done", according to ANI.

The leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said that "law should be for everybody" and "legislatures alone should not be singled out". In reply, Leader of the House Arun Jaitley said, "Everybody must get speedy trials. Do we have vested interests in delaying trials of politicians?"

Earlier in the session, the Trinamool Congress opposed the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill and called it anti-people.

Congress raised the issue of stubble burning in Rajya Sabha. Its MP Pratap Singh Bajwa raises the issue of financial help for farmers to prevent stubble burning.

Numerous bills are to be tabled in the Parliament during the Winter Session which include, The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016, The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Ordinance, 2017, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 among others.

The winter session, which began last Friday, will have 14 sittings. The session will come to an end on January 5.

