Parliament roundup: Opposition corners govt over suspension of MPs, Lakhimpur Kheri incident

New Delhi, Dec 15: On the thirteenth day, Parliament witnessed stormy session with opposition cornering government over revocation of suspended MP's and Lakhimkheri violence.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned repeatedly as Opposition members continued protest demanding revocation of suspension of 12 MPs.

In Lok Sabha, the opposition intensified its demand for union minister Ajay Misra's resignation and forced an adjournment of proceedings after a Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed the October 3 incident a "pre-planned conspiracy".

Rahul moves adjournment notice

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi moved an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha demanding the removal of Minster of State for Home Ajay Misra, whose son is an accused in the case.

In his notice, Rahul Gandhi has sought for adjourning the business of the House and demanded that the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) report on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident be taken up for discussion.

Statehood to J&K at appropriate time: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will be granted at an appropriate time, Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai has said.

The written reply was filed by Rai to a query on whether there is a timeline to grant statehood to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Earlier this year too Rai had informed the Parliament that statehood would be restored soon.

"In view of the constitutional changes and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of the Jammu and Kashmir into Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh, in national interest and also in the interest of security of J&K, temporary restrictions on various communication channels like internet and mobile services were resorted to in Jammu and Kashmir," the minister had stated in July.