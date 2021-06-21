Paris attacker linked to Mumbai 26/11 strikes reveals new documentary

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 21: A new documentary has spoken about the involvement of the Paris attack conspirator Muhammad Ghani Usman, a Pakistani national and Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist in the planning and execution of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

Usman is currently is in a jail in France after being arrested in connection with the Paris attack in 2015. The documentary aired by German broadcaster DW aims to find out the financing, planning and commissioning of terror attacks in Europe.

Quoting London based security analyst, Sajjan Gohel, the documentary says, " this man was a key member of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. It is believed that he was a part of the operations planning for the attacks in Mumbai in 2008. Yet, nothing was done."

It may be recalled that Usman was questioned by the NIA in 2019. The NIA learnt that Usman was in touch with David Headley, the man who conducted the reconnaissance for the 26/11 attacks.

Further the documentary speaks about the major conspiracies hatched by the terrorists and also reveals the name of Sajid Mir. "Suspects in the US confirm the existence of Sajid Mir and his role in recruiting and indoctrinating westerners with an aim of sending them back to Europe or the US to carry out attacks in the name of LeT," the documentary said while quoting Jean-Louis Bruguiere, a former French investigative judge, anti-terrorism.