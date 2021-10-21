Parents up in arms after Greenwood High school offers online classes through recorded sessions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Oct 21: The option given by the Karnataka government to schools to conduct both physical and online classes simulteneously has led to a great amount of confusion.

It is entirely up to the parents to either send their children to school or let them take classes online and this would mean that schools are mandated to offer classes in both formats.

However at the Greenwood High school in Sarjapur the parents are up in arms after the school decided to conduct online classes through recorded sessions. Several parents who have come together and decided to protest this decision stating that the parents had not been consulted before such a decision was taken. The parents were initially given to understand that the offline classes would be live and not recorded sessions.

The principal of the school Aloysius D'Mello in an email to the parents had said that the school had decided to offer the recorded sessions of all the classes to students opting for online mode on a daily basis, while offline classes will continue as usual in the campus. He said that this decision was taken after taking into account the various vagaries that they had faced in an attempt to deliver the Hybrid model.

The parents however in a strong note to the principal have said that the decision had come as a shock to them.

As you know, recorded sessions are not a good learning medium and limits active participation of children which is critical to learning. More than 500 parents discussed this over a call and strongly protest this move to offer recorded sessions of classes to online students, the mail from the parents read.

The parents also urged the school management to address the following concerns.

Online children are being muted regularly and not given an opportunity to participate in the class. Children had to regularly request each of the teachers to unmute them. Online attendees are being told that they can only take tests physically and not online. The online children are not able to see the blackboard which limits the child to capture the key points. Teachers appear to pick on children students who have opted for online classes instead of coming to school. Teachers have been seen without masks during classes, which multiplies the risk for the children attending the school.

The parents also made the following recommendations:

Restart the online classes. Develop a working hybrid model that has fewer glitches and interruptions. Resume the live online classes with active participation of the children joining online along with the offline children. Continue the hybrid model till the vaccinations are available for children and the children of GWH are fully vaccinated and risk of infection is reduced. Treat all children equally. Teachers appear to pick on children students who have opted for online classes and give a preference to children coming to school. Reduce risk of infection by following proper protocols. Teachers have been seen without masks during classes, which multiplies the risk for the children attending the school. Encourage children in participation of activities like debates and group discussions which fosters bonding among the peers.

We request that the school revert to a hybrid model that would work for both children in offline and online mode. We will extend all the support required to make this model work to benefit the teachers, school administration and children, the mail from the parents also read.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:14 [IST]