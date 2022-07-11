Parameswaran Iyer, who led Swachh Bharat Mission is new NITI Aayog CEO

Studies show after COVID-19 vaccination chances of hospitalisation reduce by 80 per cent: Centre

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 11: Parameswaran Iyer, who led the flagship USD 20 billion Swachh Bharat Mission, on Monday took charge as the CEO of NITI Aayog.

Parameswaran Iyer, a 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, spearheaded the government's Swachh Bharat Mission to eradicate open defecation by constructing over 90 million toilets in rural India.

He was secretary in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation during 2016-20.

"With over 25 years of experience in the water and sanitation sector, Iyer spearheaded the implementation of the India's flagship USD 20 billion Swachh Bharat Mission, which successfully delivered access to safe sanitation to 550 million people," the statement said.

In the statement, Iyer said he was honoured and humbled to have been given the incredible opportunity to serve the country again, this time as NITI Aayog CEO.

Iyer also said that he was deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another chance to work under his leadership towards a transformed India.

Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 23:14 [IST]