Param Bir Singh summoned by probe panel in corruption case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Nov 26: A single-member commission probing the allegations of corruption levelled by senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh today directed Param Bir Singh to appear before it on November 29, PTI reported.

Justice KU Chandiwal commission, formed in March this year to probe the allegations against Anil Deshmukh, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, gave the direction to the former Mumbai police commissioner.

On Thursday, the commission had warned that if Param Bir Singh did not appear before it, he would face execution of the bailable warrant issued against him earlier.

As the matter came up for hearing on Friday, Param Bir Singh's lawyer told the commission that the senior IPS officer won't be able to appear during the day as he is in Thane in connection with a case registered against him.

The lawyer said Param Singh was ready to appear on Saturday, but the commission directed him to remain present before it on Monday instead.

Earlier, the commission had fined Param Singh on multiple times for failing to appear before it. Also, a bailable warrant had also been issued against him by the commission.

The former Mumbai police commissioner, declared absconding by a court, appeared before the Mumbai police's crime branch on Thursday to record statement in an extortion case registered against him.

The IPS officer is facing several cases of extortion cases in Maharashtra, including two in Thane city.

Param Bir Singh has not reported to work since May this year, following his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against Anil Deshmukh, who was then home minister.

Param Bir Singh was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

(PTI)

Friday, November 26, 2021, 15:41 [IST]