New Delhi, Dec 18: When almost the entire nation is predicting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, a few incurable optimists from the Congress are hoping against hope that the grand old party will be able to defeat the saffron party in both the states.

In fact, a Congress worker, Phool Singh (whom nobody knows), has congratulated Rahul Gandhi for winning elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh even before the counting of votes started on Monday.

Actually outside the residence of new Congress president, a group of party supporters hosted a "hawan" (offerings to the gods) to pray for the grand old party's win in the Assembly elections on Monday.

During the religious event, a poster stated, "Rahul Gandhi ji ko Gujarat aur Himachal ki jeet par hardik badhaai (Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi for winning elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh)." The picture of the poster was tweeted by news agency ANI.

The poster was signed by Phool Singh, probably a die-hard Congress supporter, who with his "hilarious" line has not only brought some chuckles but in a way taught us all to believe in ourselves during "tough" times.

"Supporters perform 'Hawan' outside Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in #Delhi ahead of counting of votes, set to begin shortly #GujaratElection2017 #HimachalPradeshElections," tweeted the ANI.

Supporters perform 'Hawan' outside Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in #Delhi ahead of counting of votes, set to begin shortly #GujaratElection2017 #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/rv5bfsiIa2 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

A BJP supporter talking to Oneindia said, "The poster is a Pappu moment for the Congress. When the Congress is on the verge of losing elections in both the states, a party worker shows the audacity to come up with a poster congratulating Rahul on his victory even before the results are out."

To remind our readers, "Pappu" is the word infamously used to target the scion of the Gandhi family by his critics, including some top BJP leaders. The online critics have christened Rahul with names like "Prince" and "Pappu".

"Pappu" has especially stuck with him. Even some Congressmen call him "Pappu". "Pappu" is a Hindi word used to ridicule a person as someone who is "worthless" or a "fool".

While all the exit poll results have predicted the BJP's victory in both the states, Congress' Phool Singh thinks otherwise.

