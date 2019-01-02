Paper planes fly in Lok Sabha during Rafale debate

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 2: Opposition party MPs threw paper planes during Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's speech on Rafale jet deal in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Congress MP, said, " We threw the paper planes as the discussion was on Rafale, so talk about Rafale, but they were talking about Bofors, Agusta Westland and National Herald. We want a JPC on this issue."

Subsequently, 26 AIADMK MPs have been suspended by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan for 'continuously coming to the well of the house and obstructing house proceedings'.

#WATCH Moment when Congress MPs threw paper planes towards FM Arun Jaitley while he was speaking during #Rafaledeal debate in Lok Sabha (Source:LS TV) pic.twitter.com/4LuuBIUSPU — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2019