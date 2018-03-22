Panneerselvam surrendered before the BJP says Sasikala

O Panneerselvam surrendered to the BJP and E Palaniswami, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, followed suit, Sasikala Natarajan has said. In. The affidavit filed before the Justice Aramughaswamy Commission which is probing the death of Jayalalithaa, she is said to have made the allegation.

After Panneerselvam resigned as the CM, Sasikala was elected as the leader of the AIADMK's legislature party. Following this OPS surrendered to the Central Government, she also said.

When Palaniswamy saw the support that OPS was getting from the Centre, he too surrendered the affidavit also states. Sasikala also names Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India who was then a union minister. She also takes the names of Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley and says that they had made comments about the death of Jayalalithaa.

OneIndia News

