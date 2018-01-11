Panchkula Violence: Framing of charges against Honeypreet Insan deferred to Feb 21

Honeypreet Insaan, the 'adopted' daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was produced in a Panchkula court on Thursday in connection with the Panchkula violence.

However, the case was deferred to February 21.

Earlier, Aa special CBI court had convicted Ram Rahim in two rape cases in August 2017 and sent him to 20 years in jail. This had led to violence in Panchkula and other parts of the region.

Honeypreet has been charged under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against government) and 121-A (conspiracy to commit offences), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly) 150 (conniving with persons to join unlawful assembly), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riots) of the IPC.

OneIndia News