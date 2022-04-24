Panchayats are the basic pillar of Indian democracy: PM Modi | National Panchayati Raj Day

Panchayats are the basic pillar of Indian democracy: PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 24: On National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said panchayats are the basic pillar of Indian democracy, in whose strength lies the prosperity of the new India.

April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as the National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD) every year to celebrate the constitutional status accorded to the Panchayati Raj system in the country.

"Best wishes to you all on National Panchayati Raj Day. Panchayats are the basic pillar of Indian democracy, in whose strength lies the prosperity of the new India," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Let us take a pledge to further empower our panchayats to build a self-reliant India," he said. Modi is travelling to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to participate in the celebration for the National Panchayati Raj Day and address 'Gram Sabhas' across the country.

The Prime Minister will undertake a visit to Jammu & Kashmir to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day at around 11:30 am on Sunday. This will be Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir other than his trip to borders post since the abrogation of the special status of J&K in August 2019.

"Tomorrow, 24th April, we will mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. On this important occasion, I will be in Jammu and Kashmir and from there will address Gram Sabhas across India. Will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development works worth over Rs. 20,000 crore," PM Modi said.

"I am eager to inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar initiative which marks a special moment in the collective endeavours to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water. Under this initiative, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district," he added.

He will visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district. During the visit, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore. He will also launch the Amrit Sarovar initiative.

Story first published: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 9:17 [IST]