PAN-Aadhaar linking last date today: What happens if you miss the deadline?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 32: Today is the last day left for citizens to link their PAN card with the Aadhar number, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that people who miss the March 31 deadline will have to pay a fine.

What happens if you miss PAN-Aadhar linking deadline?

If an individual fails to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar by March 31, 2022, then he/she will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500. After three months this penalty will be increased to Rs 1000, as per a notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Issuing a notification on Tuesday, the CBDT said that ₹500 will be charged if PAN and Aadhar are linked within three months after the March 31 deadline expires.

"Every person who, in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA, is required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority in the prescribed form and manner, fails to do so by the date referred to in the said sub-section, shall, at the time of subsequent intimation of his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority, be liable to pay, by way of fee, an amount equal to, - (a) five hundred rupees, in a case where such intimation is made within three months from the date referred to in sub-section (2) of section 139AA; and (b) one thousand rupees, in all other cases," the CBDT notification on Tuesday read.

Here is a step-by-step process to link PAN with Aadhaar

Step 1: Search for the new e-filing portal 2.0.

Step 2: Now, click on the 'Our Services' tab

Step 3: Select the 'Link Aadhaar' option

Step 4: On the new page, fill in all your details

Step 5: Fill in your PAN number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar and Mobile Number

tep 6: Now tick on the box "I agree to validate my Aadhaar details"

Step 7: Enter the 6-digit OTP that you received on your registered mobile number

Step 8: Enter the OTP and click on 'Validate'

Step 9: After clicking, a pop-up message stating that your link PAN with the Aadhaar request has been submitted.