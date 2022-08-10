Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM at 2 pm on Wednesday, Tejashwi to be his deputy

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM today, Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy

Nitish Kumar, the 8th time Bihar CM in 22 years | A look at ‘sushasan babu’'s turns and u-turns so far

‘Paltu Ram’ to ‘Kursi Kumar’ to ‘saanp’: A few jibes that Lalu and Tejashwi had taken at Nitish Kumar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 10: Nitish Kumar did it yet again by changing sides. He dumped the BJP and went on to stake a claim to form the government with the RJD, the same party he had dumped a few years back to form the government with the BJP.

Due to the fact that Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) changes sides very often, he has been dubbed as 'paltu ram,' by the leaders of the opposition.

Now that he is back with the RJD, let us take a look at some of the scathing attacks made by the father-son duo of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav when Nitish had dumped the RJD.

Nitish Kumar, the 8th time Bihar CM in 22 years | A look at 'sushasan babu’'s turns and u-turns so far

Owing to his constant flip-flops, Lalu Yadav had nine years back coined the term 'Paltu Ram' for Nitish Kumar.

In a tweet posted a couple of years back, Lalu Yadav had said, "Nitish saanp hai, jaise saanp kaichul chorte hai waise Nitish kaichul chorte hai aur harr do saal mai saanp ki tarah naya chamda dharan kar leta hai. Kisi ko shak?"

Lalu and his son Tejashwi had used the term 'kursi Kumar' for the record number of times Nitish has been chief minister of Bihar.

Tejashwi who is set to be the deputy chief minister of Bihar had said that Nitish Kumar is running a circus and not a government. He is functioning on the rehem-o-karam of the BJP.

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM today, Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy

"Bihar mai bahar hai, ghotalo ki bharmar hai," Tejashwi had said five years back while taking a jibe at Nitish Kumar.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:58 [IST]