Pakistani Entrepreneur M Tanveer Nandla emerges as a leading name in blogging and digital marketing

The professional journey of successful entrepreneur M Tanveer Nandla is nothing short of spectacular. Life threw a host of challenges in the direction of M Tanveer Nandla right from his childhood. Although he was born a healthy baby, as a young child he developed a heart disease, which he had to battle with all his courage. Fate and good medical care saw him tiding over this crisis victoriously.

While pursuing his education, in high school he opted for pre-engineering. At that time, he had made up his mind to study engineering. He soon realized that it wasn't a good career choice, as he could not develop any interest in that subject. He discovered that his interest lay in IT and computer science. In the year 2010 he completed his graduation in the same stream. In 2006, he was introduced to Orkut a similar platform like Facebook. He learned how to use social media to his advantage, he discovered the lucrative world of Google AdSense and took to blogging. By the time he graduated, his earnings were already in six figures. Although this can be labelled as an early success, it was far from an easy one. He worked against various odds such as no internet connectivity at his home, financial struggles and many more such factors that impeded his smooth journey and created obstacles in his path.

M. Tanveer Nandla, remained undaunted and worked on his objectives with a clear-cut vision to achieve success. The passing years saw him work relentlessly with great dedication and passion. In the year 2019, the World Bank and KPTI Board of Peshawar, conferred the Best Blogger award on him.

Today Tanveer is reckoned among the finest entrepreneurs and the inspiring name responsible for setting up the platform iSkills and the online company eJustice.

