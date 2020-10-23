No action against terror, Pak has failed to act on 6 action items stipulated by FATF

Pakistan to remain on grey list of terror financing watchdog till Feb

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Islamabad, Oct 23: Pakistan will remain on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), reports said on Friday, 23 October.

The country will reportedly be kept on the grey list of the terror financing watchdog till the next review, which will take place in February 2021.

"To date, Pakistan has made progress across all action plan items and has now largely addressed 21 of the 27 action items. As all action plan deadlines have expired, the FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2021," the watchdog said.

The decision was taken during FATF's three-day virtual plenary session.