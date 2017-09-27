Pakistan shamed at UN: Photographer confirms that picture was taken in Gaza

Pakistan had to cut a sorry figure for showing a fake picture at the United Nations General Assembly in a bid to highlight alleged atrocities in Kashmir.

The picture was originally taken by photographer Heidi Levine, who confirmed that it was indeed taken in the Gaza.

"I am very surprised to see my photograph being shown at the United Nations. Grateful that media caught and pointed it out.It's unfair for the dignity of Rawya who's still struggling to overcome her injuries," news agency ANI quoted Levine as saying.

"Yes, my photograph was taken during the war between Israel and the Hamas controlled Gaza Strip," she added.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative at the UN Maleeha Lodhi on Saturday held up a picture of an injured Palestinian girl from Gaza that had been published two years ago by The New York Times claiming she was a victim from Kashmir.

In a major embarrassment to Pakistan, Lodhi even claimed that it was a pellet gun victim from Kashmir.

In reply, Indian diplomat Paulomi Tripathi held up a photograph of Lt Umar Faiyaz, a young army officer from Jammu and Kashmir who was brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, and said, "This is a true picture."

The Permanent Representative of Pakistan misled this Assembly by displaying this picture to spread falsehood about India. A fake picture to push a completely false narrative," said Paulomi Tripathi.

Meanwhile, United Nations, General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak has said that he will "certainly think" about how to deal with the erroneous use of pictures.

OneIndia News