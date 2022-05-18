How Pak is fooling the world by using its derivatives, The Resistence Front, Lashkar-e-Khalsa

Pakistan's Muslim sister meets her Indian Sikh brother 75 years after partition

oi-Prakash KL

Islamabad, May 18: A Pakistan woman met her Indian brother, 75 years after the partition. They were separated during the India-Pakistan partition in 1947.

The said woman was born in a Sikh family. She was adopted by a Muslim couple (Muhammad Iqbal and Allah Rakhi) after she was lying as an infant on the dead body of her mother killed by a violent mob, the Dawn newspaper reported.

She was raised her as their own daughter, naming her Mumtaz Bibi, the report adds. After the Partition, Iqbal settled at Varika Tian village in Sheikhupura district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Iqbal and his wife did not tell Mumtaz that she was not their daughter. Two years ago, Iqbal's health suddenly deteriorated and he told Mumtaz that she was not his real daughter and that she belonged to a Sikh family.

One of the biggest advantages of Kartarpur Corridor has been that long separated siblings from 1947 have been able to meet each other.

Just watched a video of a Indian brother and his Pakistani sister meeting in Kartarpur.

Makes the eyes well up. pic.twitter.com/AY4ZAUQ2yG — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) May 16, 2022

After Iqbal's death, Mumtaz and her son Shahbaz started searching for her family through social media. They knew the name of Mumtaz's real father and the village (Sidrana) in Patiala district of Punjab (India) where they settled after being forced to leave their native home.

Both the families got connected through social media. Subsequently, Mumtaz's brothers Gurumeet Singh, Narendra Singh and Amrinder Singh, accompanied by other family members, reached Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur.

Mumtaz along with her family members also reached there and met her lost brothers after 75 years, the report said. The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in India's Punjab state.

The 4 km-long corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib.

The reunion of the sibling has been celebrated by the netizens. PTI

